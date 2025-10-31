Day Conference on The Crisis in the Holy Land

Distinguished speakers will discuss the crisis in the Holy Land at a day conference on Friday 21 November at St Mary's University, Twickenham.
Friday, 21 November 2025
Distinguished panellists will discuss the crisis in the Holy Land at a day conference on Friday 21 November at St Mary’s University, Twickenham. Delegates can attend in-person or online.
Titled ‘Weeping in Ramah – The Crisis in the Holy Land’, the conference takes its theme from the prophetic lament from the Bible, Jeremiah 31:15, that describes Rachel weeping for her children who have been taken captive to Babylon.
“Thus says the Lord: ‘A voice is heard in Ramah, lamentation and bitter weeping. Rachel is weeping for her children; she refuses to be comforted for her children, because they are no more’.”
Speakers include the Most Reverend John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark.
Time: 9:30am – 6:30pm
Where: Shannon Suite, St Mary’s University
On campus and online
Most Revd John Wilson
Catholic Archbishop of Southwark
Professor Ian Linden
Visiting Professor at St Marys University, London
Former director of the Catholic Institute for International Relations
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC
An Irish lawyer specialising in human rights and international law
Father John Deehan
Scripture scholar
Parish priest of Our Lady Help of Christians, Kentish Town, north London
Sir Vincent Fean
Trustee of the Britain Palestine Project
Former Consul-General, Jerusalem
…and others
For further information please email: Revd Dr Ashley Beck