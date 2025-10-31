Holy Land Day Conference on The Crisis in the Holy Land Distinguished speakers will discuss the crisis in the Holy Land at a day conference on Friday 21 November at St Mary's University, Twickenham.  icon-home » Events » Day Conference on The Crisis in the...

Friday, 21 November 2025

Distinguished panellists will discuss the crisis in the Holy Land at a day conference on Friday 21 November at St Mary’s University, Twickenham. Delegates can attend in-person or online.

Titled ‘Weeping in Ramah – The Crisis in the Holy Land’, the conference takes its theme from the prophetic lament from the Bible, Jeremiah 31:15, that describes Rachel weeping for her children who have been taken captive to Babylon.

“Thus says the Lord: ‘A voice is heard in Ramah, lamentation and bitter weeping. Rachel is weeping for her children; she refuses to be comforted for her children, because they are no more’.”

Speakers include the Most Reverend John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark.

Title: Weeping in Ramah – The Crisis in the Holy Land

Date: Friday, 21 November 2025

Time: 9:30am – 6:30pm

Where: Shannon Suite, St Mary’s University

On campus and online

Speakers

Most Revd John Wilson

Catholic Archbishop of Southwark

Professor Ian Linden

Visiting Professor at St Marys University, London

Former director of the Catholic Institute for International Relations

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC

An Irish lawyer specialising in human rights and international law

Father John Deehan

Scripture scholar

Parish priest of Our Lady Help of Christians, Kentish Town, north London

Sir Vincent Fean

Trustee of the Britain Palestine Project

Former Consul-General, Jerusalem

…and others

Places and more information

For further information please email: Revd Dr Ashley Beck