Reimagining Baptism – Stockport

The Diocese of Shrewsbury and the Baptism Collaborative, a national group of catechists and clergy interested in highlighting the importance and transformative power of baptism, are organising an event for northern-based clergy, catechists and all those interested in Reimagining Baptism.

Baptism is transformative, it is the gateway to Christ.

You can join a national conversation about how baptism is understood in the life of the Catholic Church today – how to reawaken a baptismal mindset in our families and parishes and how might we spread the light of hope today.

If we are true to our Baptism, we will spread the light of the hope – Baptism is the beginning of hope, that hope of God, and we will be able to pass on to future generations the meaning of life. Pope Francis

Keynote address

The keynote talk will be given by Abbot Hugh Allan O.Praem, Director of Mission for the Bishops’ Conference, and will feature workshops run by seasoned catechists and clergy from around the country.

Dates and venue

The conference takes place on Friday, 28 November 2025 for clergy and is repeated on Saturday, 29 November 2025 for everyone else.

It will be held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Tatton Street, St Petersgate, Stockport, SK1 1EJ.

Book your place

To book your place today, please email Natalie Orefice.

Cost

£50 – including cooked lunch on Friday, 28 November.

£10 – please bring your own lunch on Saturday, 29 November.

Poster

You can download a poster to display in your parish to promote the conference.