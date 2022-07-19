Bishops release initial reflections on Synodal National Synthesis

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales have released a statement titled Seeking Our Hearts’ Desire offering their initial reflections on the National Synthesis document.

This in turn was the fruit of a discernment process in which the National Synthesis Team reflected on hundreds of pages of Synod reports received from the dioceses of England and Wales as well as Catholic organisations and individuals.

They collated the material to give a picture of the synodal process in England and Wales.

Download

You can read or download both the National Synthesis and Seeking Our Hearts’ Desire here:

Listen

Cardinal Vincent Nichols took part in a press conference to discuss the National Synthesis and the Bishops’ reflection statement alongside Canon Christopher Thomas, General Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference and Sarah Adams, Clifton Diocese’s Director for the Department of Adult Education and Evangelisation.