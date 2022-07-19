Synodal Journey

Bishops release initial reflections on Synodal National Synthesis

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 @ 3:53 pm
Synod » » Bishops release initial reflections...

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales have released a statement titled Seeking Our Hearts’ Desire offering their initial reflections on the National Synthesis document.

This in turn was the fruit of a discernment process in which the National Synthesis Team reflected on hundreds of pages of Synod reports received from the dioceses of England and Wales as well as Catholic organisations and individuals.

They collated the material to give a picture of the synodal process in England and Wales.

Download

You can read or download both the National Synthesis and Seeking Our Hearts’ Desire here:

Bishops’ Reflection on the Synodal National Synthesis
Synod: National Synthesis – England and Wales

Listen

Cardinal Vincent Nichols took part in a press conference to discuss the National Synthesis and the Bishops’ reflection statement alongside Canon Christopher Thomas, General Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference and Sarah Adams, Clifton Diocese’s Director for the Department of Adult Education and Evangelisation.

Cardinal Nichols reflects on the synodal process in his homily on the feast day of St Peter and St Paul

Synod National Synthesis released

National Synod Day for Church in England and Wales

National Synthesis Team begins its work for Synod submission to Rome

Pope: Celebrating Synod means walking together on the same road

Pope on Synod: The participation of everyone, guided by the Holy Spirit