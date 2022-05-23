Bishops meet with family of Christian Palestinian journalist killed in Jenin

Bishops from across Europe have offered their condolences to the family of Christian Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh who was killed in Jenin on 11 May 2022.

The Bishops, part of the Holy Land Coordination chaired by Bishop Declan Lang, met with Shireen’s family, local clergy, and Christian youth in Beit Hanina on 21 May.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has paid tribute to the long-time Al Jazeera Arabic journalist and demanded that those responsible for her death are brought to justice.

Patriarch Pizzaballa also joined with other Christian leaders in condemning the actions of Israeli police during her funeral.

Gallery

About

The Holy Land Coordination, made up of bishops from across Europe, North America and South Africa, was set up at the end of the twentieth century at the invitation of the Holy See. The purpose was to visit and support the local Christian communities of the Holy Land.

The Coordination’s main remit has been expressed as the four Ps: Prayer, Pilgrimage, Pressure and Presence.

The bishops are present every year, and by their presence they hope, above all else, to remind the “living stones” of the Christian communities in the Holy Land that they are not forgotten by their brothers and sisters in other parts of the world.

In 2022, the bishops are in Jerusalem from 21 – 26 May. Pastoral visits of solidarity were made to parishes in Jerusalem and the West Bank on Sunday, 22 May. The Coordination group is also meeting with local church leaders including the Latin Patriarch, officials in the patriarchate, and Catholic charities serving people in Jerusalem.