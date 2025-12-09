Plymouth Bishop of Plymouth opens new church to serve growing Catholic communities Church » Dioceses » Bishop of Plymouth opens new church... Plymouth » »

In one of his first episcopal acts in the diocese, the Right Reverend Nicholas Hudson, the Bishop of Plymouth, has celebrated a Mass for the Dedication of the new church and altar of St Benedict’s, formerly a Methodist chapel, in Gillingham, Dorset on Tuesday 9 December.

The Gillingham church project was identified against the background of the area’s local plan, with 1,800 new homes planned in Gillingham (increasing the town’s dwellings by 30%). These developments would exacerbate the need for a bigger Catholic church to serve a growing community. Even before the redevelopment, there were not enough spaces for parishioners, who had to arrive early to get a seat.

St Benedict’s is part of larger diocesan plans, which include a church development in Tiverton: a response to an increasing Catholic congregation and new housing developments.

Bishop Nicholas Hudson said:

“I am delighted that one of my first acts as the new Bishop of Plymouth is to celebrate a Mass for the Dedication of the new church of St Benedict and its altar in Gillingham, Dorset. This new church, along with developments in the parish of Tiverton, reflects our commitment to supporting growing Catholic communities and to serving local communities across the diocese. I am grateful to the Methodist community in Gillingham for their generous collaboration and support in this project.”

The priest-in-charge of Marnhull and Gillingham, Father Cletus Ibeka, moved into his new home in September 2025. He shared his excitement about the project:

“This new church represents not just a physical expansion, but a spiritual one as well. The growth is not only in our faith community, but in our commitment to serving the people of Gillingham.”

This timing coincides with the tercentenary of the parish’s founding with the Marnhull Mission in 1725, marking a significant milestone in the local Catholic community’s history.

A focus on light is central to the renovation project, with the new parish church taking advantage of natural light for a parish community which will seat up to 200 people. In addition to natural lighting, solar panels are on the presbytery roof and there are energy-efficient systems throughout.

Deacon of Marnhull and St Benedict’s parish, Gillingham, James Mackain-Bremner, who has been actively involved in the project, said:

“This innovative approach to lighting, especially in the confessional, highlights our wider vision. We’re creating a space that’s not only larger to accommodate our growing parish, but also spiritually uplifting. Our aim is that when somebody comes in, they’ll look up and feel there’s something here that’s greater than themselves – something beyond what we see on a daily basis.”

Deacon James highlighted the project’s emphasis upon sustainability: “It’s about repurposing; reusing, employing local artisan and using local suppliers, and community integration.”

The Diocese of Plymouth has expressed its gratitude to the Methodist community for entrusting this historic building to its care. This project not only preserves an important local landmark but reimagines it for a new era of worship and service within the local community.