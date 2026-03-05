Bishop of Clifton issues Statement on the War in Iran

Bishop Bosco MacDonald, Bishop of Clifton, has issued the following statement regarding the War in Iran:

The widening war involving Iran is a grave cause of sorrow and alarm. After the long agony of Ukraine and the appalling suffering in Gaza, the world now faces another conflict whose consequences are unpredictable, and whose cost is already being paid first by ordinary people. Families are displaced, the fearful live in uncertainty, and the vulnerable once again carry the heaviest burden.

In these days of Lent, I renew my call to prayer across the Diocese for peace, for restraint, and for the protection of human life. I ask especially for prayers for children, the sick, the elderly, refugees, and all who have no safe place to go, in Iran and throughout the region. I also ask prayer for those serving in our armed forces, that they may be kept safe and act with integrity, and for those working for humanitarian relief, for diplomats, and for political leaders, that they may choose the hard work of dialogue over the terrible ease of escalation.

Pope Leo XIV has spoken with urgency, warning of “a tragedy of enormous proportions” and appealing for an end to the “spiral of violence” before it becomes “an irreparable abyss.” He reminded the world that stability and peace are not achieved through threats, nor through the use of weapons that sow destruction and death, but through responsible dialogue. I echo the Holy Father’s appeal with all my heart.

Catholic teaching on war does not pretend the world is simple, but it does insist on the protection of the innocent, and on moral boundaries that cannot be crossed, even in times of fear and anger. Whatever arguments are made between governments, civilians must never be treated as instruments, or made to carry the punishment of decisions they did not take. We pray for leaders to have the courage to step back from escalation, for negotiators to find a path that does not humiliate, and for the clamour of weapons to give way to the patient work of dialogue, so that peace, once lost, may be found again.

I encourage every parish this week to include a clear intention at Mass for Iran and for all caught up in this war, and to offer a simple act of prayer for peace: a decade of the Rosary, a period of silent adoration, or the Prayer of St Francis. I invite families to do the same at home, especially with children, who often absorb the anxiety of the world more than we realise.

May the Lord turn hearts from vengeance to mercy, strengthen those who labour for peace, and bring swift relief to those who suffer.

+Bosco

Bishop of Clifton

A Prayer for Peace in Iran and the Middle East

God of peace, Father of all,

in this hour of fear and violence

draw near to every family living under threat.

Protect the innocent,

shelter the displaced,

comfort the grieving,

heal the wounded,

and strengthen all who bring relief and care.

Turn the hearts of leaders from pride and anger.

Give them wisdom, restraint, and courage,

that the weapons may fall silent

and honest negotiation may begin.

Save the peoples of the Middle East from a widening war.

Guard Christians and all religious minorities,

and keep hatred from hardening into lasting division.

Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ,

make us peacemakers in our homes, our schools, and our communities.

Bless our Lenten prayers and sacrifices,

and let them bear fruit in mercy, justice, and reconciliation.

Mary, Queen of Peace, pray for us.

Saint Joseph, protector of families, pray for us.

Saint Francis of Assisi, pray for us.

Amen.