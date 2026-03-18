Bishop Curry echoes Pope Leo’s “Cease the fire!” plea and calls for prayers for mothers and children across the Middle East

On the day that countries in the Middle East celebrate Mother’s Day, 21 March, a week after the UK marked the occasion, Bishop Jim Curry has reiterated Pope Leo’s call that “paths of dialogue be reopened” and that the people of the Middle East can be spared the ongoing “atrocious violence of war.”

In particular, Bishop Curry, Lead Bishop for the Holy Land for the Bishops’ Conference, urged Catholics to pray for all mothers and their children:

“We know that women and children are among the first to suffer in war,” he said. “We’ve seen it in Gaza, we’ve seen it in Ukraine, now we see it in Iran and neighbouring countries. This is not how the world should be. We’ve taken a different turn recently where brute force triumphs over dialogue. None of us would advocate for regimes that stifle free speech and oppress the vulnerable. We need to respect international law seeking peaceful diplomatic solutions and a return to diplomacy that respects a rules-based order.”

Bishop Curry, like many, is anxious about the impact of the Iran conflict on the wider Middle East and Gulf regions. Lebanon particularly is a country that always suffers at times of conflict and regional instability.

“It seems to me that the Lebanese too often end up paying a disproportionate price for regional conflicts,” said Bishop Curry. “Mass displacement is a major issue. Children are separated from their families, people with disabilities need urgent assistance, more than 700,000 internally displaced people need food, refuge and essential items. In addition, only a fraction of the internally displaced are registered in government-designated collective shelters.

“As Pope Leo said last Sunday, there is a serious crisis in Lebanon. I echo the Holy Father’s call for the international community to raise its voice and support the country’s authorities in implementing lasting solutions for the common good of all the Lebanese people, including its mothers and children.”

Prayer

On Mother’s Day in the Middle East, Bishop Curry is asking Catholics to pray the rosary for mothers in the Middle East and the wider region.

“We pray the rosary, today, for mothers and children, acknowledging their anguish and fear, and entrusting them to Our Lady who wept for her Son at the foot of the Cross.”

Salve Regina (Hail Holy Queen)

Hail, Holy Queen, Mother of Mercy,

Hail, our life, our sweetness and our hope.

To thee do we cry,

poor banished children of Eve.

To thee do we send up our sighs,

mourning and weeping in this valley of tears.

Turn then, most gracious advocate,

thine eyes of mercy toward us,

and after this our exile

show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

O clement, O loving,

O sweet Virgin Mary.

Mary Queen of Peace, Pray for us,

Mary Mirror of Justice, Pray for us,

Mary kindest comforter of those who mourn, Pray for us.