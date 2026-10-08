Bishop Neylon joins ‘Walk of Witness’ in Liverpool calling for peace in the Holy Land

Last month, on Sunday 27 September, Bishop Tom Neylon, auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool, took part in a ‘Walk of Witness’ from Liverpool’s Catholic Cathedral to the city’s Anglican Cathedral at the opposite end of Hope Street.

Organised by the Just Peace Coalition, the Christian ecumenical group behind the ‘Time to Act’ campaign, the ‘Walk of Witness’ was attended by almost 200 people who were collectively raising their voices to advocate for a just peace for all those who call Holy Land their home.

The event began with Choral Evening Prayer at the Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King before participants walked together to Liverpool Cathedral.

Bishop Tom Neylon said: “This witness brought together Christians from different traditions united by our commitment to peace. Walking together between Liverpool’s two cathedrals symbolised our shared belief that prayer must be accompanied by practical action in support of a just and lasting peace for everyone in the Holy Land.

“I was deeply moved by the speakers’ presentations at the end of the walk. It was humbling to hear that, despite all the ongoing injustice, so many people in the Holy Land continue to advocate for change through peaceful means.”

Bishop Neylon added: “My abiding memory of the prayer, the walking and talking together, the presentations, and the questions that were asked, was the desire to build bridges, to create opportunities for dialogue, to recognise the humanity of others and to refrain from hatred.”

Among those taking part were the Rt Revd Ruth Worsley, Interim Bishop of Liverpool, the Cathedral Deans, President of the Methodist Church Revd Mark Slaney, and representatives of organisations including CAFOD, EAPPI, Embrace the Middle East, Christian Aid and Sabeel-Kairos.