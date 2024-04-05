Taiwan Bishop Neylon asks Catholic community to pray for victims of Taiwan earthquake CBCEW » International » Countries » Bishop Neylon asks Catholic communi... Taiwan » »

Following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the the eastern county of Hualien, Taiwan, on Wednesday 3 April, Bishop Tom Neylon, Lead Bishop for Asia, has called on the Catholic community to pray for those impacted by the quake – victims, friends, family, and the wider community.

At least nine people have been killed, more than 1,000 injured, and 660 people are said to be trapped or stranded. It’s the worst earthquake to hit Taiwan for 25 years.

“Please join me in prayer for those who have lost their lives, those who are mourning their families and friends, and all those who have been injured,” said Bishop Neylon. “We pray too for a swift recovery for the wider community, particularly in Hualien City, as they seek to rebuild following this dreadful earthquake.”

Pope Francis earlier sent a telegram to the president of the Chinese Regional Bishops’ Conference of Taiwan, Bishop John Baptist Lee Keh-Mean, assuring him of his solidarity and closeness.

The Pope’s telegram assured those “affected by this disaster” of his “heartfelt solidarity and spiritual closeness.” He also offered prayers “for the dead, the injured, and all those displaced, as well as for the emergency personnel engaged in recovery efforts.”