Bishop Moth supports seasonal community initiative ‘Love Christmas’

Bishop Richard Moth, Bishop of Arundel and Brighton and Chair of the Bishops’ Conference Department of Social Justice, has offered his support to a community initiative called ‘Love Christmas‘ that aims to share a million “Christmas boxes of hope and love” this season.



Advent and Christmas are a sacred time for Christians as we celebrate the Word made flesh and reflect on the gift of Jesus Christ at the heart of our lives. But for the most vulnerable and isolated, it can be a very difficult and lonely season.



Local volunteers will deliver a million Christmas boxes, containing food and essentials, to those most in need as well as providing a vital moment of social interaction.



Bishop Richard Moth:



“As Chair of the Department of Social Justice at the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, I am very pleased to offer my support to the national, ecumenical initiative ‘Love Christmas.’ Its aim is to spread love, hope and kindness this Christmas through collecting and sharing boxes of gifts and Christmas food to those most in need in our community.



“It is both timely and much needed given the adverse impact the Covid pandemic continues to have on many people in terms of health, finances, isolation, loneliness and mental health.



“Last year, 2,275 Christian churches took part in the ‘Love Christmas’ campaign and delivered 770,000 boxes to people across the nation. This year the goal is deliver one million boxes!



“Divine Renovation, Catholic Voices and YMT, are working together to engage Catholic parishes in this excellent initiative. Pope Francis reminds us that at Christmas, ‘God came among us in poverty and need, to tell us that in serving the poor, we will show our love for him.’ ‘Love Christmas’ is a very simple, practical way for parishes to share in this call and to show their neighbourhoods they care this Christmas.



“I encourage you and your parish to get involved. You can find out more by attending a webinar for Catholic parishes on Wednesday, 6 October 11am-12pm. Sign up here.”