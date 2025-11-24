Bishops Requiescat in pace: Bishop Emeritus Thomas McMahon CBCEW » Requiescat in pace: Bishop Emeritus... Bishops » »

The Rt Rev Thomas McMahon, Bishop Emeritus of Brentwood Diocese, died peacefully at his home in Stock at 10am on 24 November 2025. May he rest in peace.

Details of his funeral will follow.

Bishop Thomas McMahon, the sixth and to date the longest-serving Bishop of Brentwood, was born at Dorking, Surrey, on 17 June 1936. An identical twin, he was born of Irish parents who had emigrated to England and had three older siblings. His father was a building surveyor and owing to employment in various parts of the country, his twin sons were educated as boarders at St Bede’s College, Manchester. Meanwhile, the future bishop’s parents moved to Old Harlow, thus beginning his association with the Diocese of Brentwood. In 1954 Thomas McMahon was accepted as a student for the priesthood by Bishop Beck and entered the Seminary of Saint-Sulpice, Paris. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Wall at St John’s Seminary, Wonersh, on 28 November 1959.

His first appointment as an assistant priest was at St James the Less & St Helen, Colchester (1959-1964) followed by Our Lady Help of Christians & St Helen, Westcliff-on-Sea (1964-1969). At Westcliff his first parish priest was Canon Thomas Bishop, who had been the first priest ordained for the Diocese of Brentwood on its formation in 1917.

On 6 August 1969 Bishop Wall appointed Father McMahon as Parish Priest of Stock. He arrived there on 30 August and at the time of his death had been parish priest of Stock for no less than 56 years. At Stock he was responsible for re-ordering the Church of Our Lady & St Joseph and establishing a Parish Council.

He also developed many ecumenical links, both nationally and locally – he was appointed to the Brentwood Diocesan Ecumenical Commission (becoming Chairman in 1979) and to the National Ecumenical Commission of the Bishops’ Conference of England & Wales. Likewise, his interest in liturgy was marked by his appointment as a Consultant to the Brentwood Diocesan Liturgical Commission, the editing of a missal for altar servers and the publication of The Mass Explained (1977). He was also Editor of the Brentwood Diocesan Directory (1973-1978).

Moreover, in 1972 Father McMahon was appointed as Catholic Chaplain to the University of Essex. Every Sunday in term-time, in addition to his duties at Stock, he would travel to Wivenhoe Park, Colchester, to celebrate Mass at midday. During the week he would return to the campus to minister to students and staff.

On 12 December 1979 Bishop Casey resigned as Bishop of Brentwood and accepted the office of Administrator Apostolic while awaiting the appointment of a successor. On 17 June 1980 it was announced that Father Thomas McMahon had been appointed as the sixth Bishop of Brentwood. It also happened to be his 44th birthday on day the news was made public. His episcopal ordination took place at St Helen’s Cathedral, Brentwood, on 16 July with Cardinal Hume, Archbishop of Westminster, as the principal consecrator, assisted by Bishop Casey and Bishop Burke (Auxiliary of Salford), who had taught the new bishop when the latter had been a pupil at St Bede’s College).

Bishop McMahon decided to remain as Parish priest of Stock and to live there since the presbytery (re-named Bishop’s House and subsequently extended) was more central to the diocese than Bishop’s House, South Woodford E18.

In 1983 the diocesan offices were moved from South Woodford to Cathedral House, Brentwood, utilizing part of, and adding to, the former Convent of Mercy adjacent to the Cathedral. Throughout the whole of his episcopal ministry of nearly thirty-four years, Bishop McMahon maintained his pastoral ministry at Stock, celebrating Mass there when free of diocesan commitments, holding meetings of the Parish Council, visiting the sick and officiating at weddings and funerals.

As a bishop his national and international responsibilities included membership of the International Commission for English in the Liturgy (ICEL), on which he represented the Bishops of England & Wales on the Episcopal Board and the chairmanship of the Pastoral Liturgy Committee of the Bishops’ Conference of England & Wales (1983-1997), followed from 2001 by chairing the Patrimony Committee. He also served as Chairman of the Bishops’ Music Committee (1985-2001).

He acted as patron of several groups and societies, including Vice-President of Pax Christi (appointed in 1987). He was a founder member of the Movement for Christian Democracy. Ecumenically, he maintained very close links with successive Anglican Bishops of Chelmsford, as well as being a member of the London Church Leaders’ Group and serving as Chairman of the Essex Churches’ Consultative Council (1984-1993).

In 2004 he was elected as an Honorary Fellow of Hertford College, Oxford, and an Honorary Canon of Chelmsford Cathedral. His involvement in the life and affairs of the County of Essex was recognised when he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of the University of Essex (1991) and elected as President of the Essex Show (1992). He was also a member of the Court of the Universities of Essex and East London, and held an Honorary Doctorate from Anglia Polytechnic (now Anglia Ruskin) University.

Within the Diocese of Brentwood itself he will be remembered for initiating and supporting many developments during his long episcopal ministry, including the liturgical re-ordering of nearly every ecclesiastical building, the establishment of a twinning arrangement with the Diocese of Dundee in South Africa, which he visited on several occasions, the formation of various diocesan commissions, a Diocesan Pastoral Centre and a Diocesan House of Prayer.

Perhaps his most lasting achievement, however, was the building of a new cathedral at Brentwood, commissioning the architect Quinlan Terry to execute the work. The Cathedral of St Mary & St Helen was solemnly dedicated by Cardinal Hume on 31 May 1991. It was the first cathedral to be built in the classical style since Wren’s St Paul’s in London. He also inaugurated the Cathedral & Choral Trust to provide funding for the musical tradition which, since his appointment to Brentwood, he had promoted; and in 2000 extended the Choir School which earlier he had established.

In June 2001 he had the joy of welcoming HRH Prince Charles to visit the cathedral. Bishop McMahon celebrated his episcopal Silver Jubilee in 2005 and (during the coronavirus lockdown) kept his Ruby Jubilee in 2020. He submitted his resignation to Pope Benedict XVI in June 2011 but it was not until 14 April 2014 that his successor was appointed. Bishop McMahon will be remembered not only for his longevity as a bishop but also for the dedication and enthusiasm which he brought to the various facets of his ministry, for his unstinting pastoral visitation of his diocese and, especially after his retirement, for his generosity as a speaker on spiritual themes.

Requiescat in pace.