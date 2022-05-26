Bishop Declan Lang reflects on Holy Land Coordination from Jerusalem

Bishop Declan Lang, Chair of the Holy Land Coordination, spoke to us just before leaving Jerusalem about this year’s meeting.

Bishops and lay delegates visited the holy city of Jerusalem from 21 – 26 May to stand in solidarity with the local Christian communities and to express their support through the four Ps: Prayer, Pilgrimage, Pressure and Presence.

Bishop Lang talks about a lively and constructive exchange with young people as well as a poignant meeting with the family of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Christian Palestinian journalist killed in Jenin.

He also discusses the Latin Patriarch’s vision for a new narrative for Jerusalem as well as a visit to St Rachel’s House in the city – a shelter that offers safe haven for the children of migrants and asylum seekers.

No visit of the Holy Land Coordination group is complete without a series pastoral visits to celebrate Mass with the faithful in parishes around Jerusalem and the West Bank. Bishop Lang talks about his visit to St Savior’s in Jerusalem on Sunday, 22 May.