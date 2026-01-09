Birmingham Autism-friendly resources published for teachers and catechists Church » Dioceses » Autism-friendly resources published... Birmingham » »

The Archdiocese of Birmingham is promoting new autism-friendly resources which have been authored by one of its deacons.

The two new resources draw on current best practice in inclusive and adaptive religious education and catechesis. They are free and available to download now, and include a Foreword from Archbishop Bernard Longley.

Called By Name: Guide to Religious Education with Autistic Pupils aged 5-11 years is aimed at staff in mainstream schools to support their teaching of RE. It can also be used in parishes, particularly with pupils who attend specialist settings, and therefore may not have access to Catholic RE.

The second resource, Radical Belonging: Guide to Sacramental Preparation with Autistic Young People is primarily for catechists in parishes and those responsible for sacramental preparation in schools.

The author, Deacon Mark Paine, is the Lead Officer of Birmingham SENDIASS (SEND Information, Advice and Support Services) and e member of the global disability theology network, ‘The Catholic Stream’. Deacon Mark is autistic himself and a father to autistic children.

For more information and to download your free copy of the resources, click here.