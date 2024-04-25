Bishops Pope appoints two new Auxiliary Bishops for the Archdiocese of Birmingham Church » Dioceses » Pope appoints two new Auxiliary Bis... Birmingham » »

The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Timothy Menezes, Dean of St Chad’s Cathedral, and Canon Richard Walker, Vicar General, as new Auxiliary Bishops to serve the Archdiocese of Birmingham.

Mgr Menezes has been the Dean of St Chad’s Cathedral since 2019. He is also the Vice-Dean of Birmingham Cathedral and South Deanery. He was the Vicar General for several years and also the Archbishop’s Secretary. Mgr Timothy was installed as an Ecumenical Canon at Lichfield Cathedral in July 2022.

Canon Walker has served as the Vicar General and Trustee of the Archdiocese since September 2020. In previous years he served as the Director of Ongoing Formation for the Archdiocese and Vice Rector at St Mary’s College, Oscott.

Information regarding the Episcopal Ordination of Bishop-elect Timothy Menezes and Bishop-elect Richard Walker will be shared in due course.

Archbishop Bernard Longley said:

“I am very grateful to the Holy Father, Pope Francis, for appointing Mgr Timothy Menezes and Canon Richard Walker as Auxiliary Bishops to serve the Archdiocese of Birmingham.

“With their long experience of pastoral ministry, their contributions to priestly formation and their dedicated service as Vicars General I know that they will assist me and Bishop David Evans in caring for our clergy and in carrying out our diocesan vision and mission in the years ahead.

“I ask the prayers of Our Lady and St Chad, St John Henry Newman and Blessed Dominic Barberi for our two bishops-elect as they prepare for their episcopal ordination in the coming weeks.”

Bishop-elect Mgr Menezes, who will also be Titular Bishop of Tugga (Thuggensis), said:

“A vocation to the priesthood is one of my earliest memories and my faith has been nourished by my family. For us, Parish life and Sunday Mass were always so important.

“It has been a privilege to have served as a priest for 29 years. I am grateful to those who have shaped my life through every pastoral experience and I ask those who have been part of the journey of life to pray for me now.

“I have always tried to encourage the young to know the importance of their place in the Church and to value their joyful witness of hope.

“In this new role as a Shepherd, I will continue to serve the Lord, encouraging the People of God, the Religious and my fellow Clergy to know God’s love for them and together to build the Kingdom of God beginning with the needs of those whom we might have left behind: those who are homeless, the asylum seeker and those for whom the Church owes a special duty of care.”

Bishop-elect Canon Walker, who will also be Titular Bishop of Titular Bishop of Mortlach (Murthlacensis), said:

“It was a surprise to be appointed an auxiliary bishop of Birmingham, but with humility and hope I have accepted. It is a privilege to be asked to serve the people of God in this manner and I look forward to continuing to work with Archbishop Bernard and the priests, deacons and people of the Archdiocese to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ.

“Please keep me in your prayers that, with God’s grace, I may be a faithful shepherd and servant of the Gospel.”

The Bishops-elect will join Bishop David Evans as Auxiliary Bishops serving the Archdiocese of Birmingham.

Biographical Timelines

Mgr Timothy Menezes SLL

Born on 18 July 1970

Formation for the Priesthood at St Mary’s College, Oscott, and the Venerable English College, Rome

Ordained Priest at St Dunstan’s, Kings Heath, 22 July 1995

1995-96: Further Studies, Rome

1996-98: Assistant Priest, St Michael’s, Wolverhampton

1998-2000: Assistant Priest, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Redditch

2000-2004: Archbishop’s Secretary

2004-11: Parish Priest, St Thomas More, Coventry

2011-19: Vicar General

2019-Present: Dean, St Chad’s Cathedral

2022-Present: Parish Priest, Sacred Heart and St Margaret Mary, Aston.

Canon Richard Walker STL

Born on 24 October 1960

1985: Qualified as a solicitor

Formation for the Priesthood at St Mary’s College, Oscott, and the Venerable English College, Rome

2000: Awarded Licentiate in Dogmatic Theology from the Gregorian University, Rome

Ordained Priest at St Francis, Kenilworth, 22 July 2000

2000-2003: Assistant Priest, Christ the King, Coventry

2003-2014: Member of the Formation Staff at St Mary’s College, Oscott, for the majority of this time he served as Vice Rector

2014-2020: Parish Priest, St John the Evangelist, Banbury

2015-2020: Director of Ongoing Formation for the Archdiocese

2017-2020: member of the Archdiocesan Safeguarding Commission

2018-2020: Parish Priest, St Joseph the Worker, Banbury

Trustee of St Mary’s College, Oscott

September 2020: Appointed Vicar General and a Trustee of the Archdiocese.