Archbishop mourns great theologian who “opened the words of scripture to many”

Statement issued by The Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon OP, Archbishop of Liverpool, on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

“Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is in my thoughts and prayers as I remember a gracious, kind and gentle man who was courteous and welcoming to all he met. Qualities which shone through his Papal ministry and in his years of prayerful support for the Church following his retirement in 2013. He was a great theologian who opened the words of scripture to many.

“His visit in 2010 will be remembered for the joy he brought to the Church and the support which he gave to people throughout our country.

“May the Lord now reward his servant for his faithful ministry among us.”