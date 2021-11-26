Scripture Reading Mark in Advent 'Reading Mark in Advent' is an 18-part podcast series that enables you to listen to a chapter of Saint Mark’s Gospel each weekday of the season.  icon-home » Events » Advent » Reading Mark in Advent

‘Reading Mark in Advent’ is an 18-part podcast series that sees us upload a chapter of Saint Mark’s Gospel on each weekday of the season.

The whole of the gospel was recorded remotely, using 12 readers, proving that the Word of God can’t be locked down, isolated and contained.

As Pope Francis says:

“The word of God is alive and active (Hebrews 4:12); it does not die, nor does it age, but it remains for ever (cf. 1 Peter 1:25). It stays young in the presence of all that passes away (cf. Matthew 25:35) and preserves those who put it into practice from inner aging.”

English Standard Version

The translation we are using is the English Standard Version of the Bible (ESV). Why? The ESV will be used as the base text for the new translation of the Lectionary – where we find our readings for Mass – so it makes sense for us to be more familiar with the text.

As we exit lockdown and return to the Eucharist after four weeks away, we’re taking the opportunity to put the Word of God – the God who speaks – at the heart of our Advent journey.

How can I listen?

Starting on Monday 30 November, you can subscribe to ‘Reading Mark in Advent in the following ways:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

SoundCloud

Bishops’ Conference – Podcasts