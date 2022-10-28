Poverty World Day of the Poor 2022: Caritas Social Action Network releases resources CBCEW » Social Action » World Day of the Poor 2022: Caritas... Poverty » »

The sixth World Day of the Poor will be celebrated by the Catholic Church on Sunday 13 November, with the theme of “For your sakes Christ became poor” (2 Cor 8:9).

Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN), the Bishops’ Conference agency promoting domestic social action, has produced a number of resources with Redemptorist Publications, including a novena, reflections, an activity for school or parish groups, and more.

Pope Francis, in his message for the upcoming day, said: “The World Day of the Poor comes this year as a healthy challenge, helping us to reflect on our style of life and on the many forms of poverty all around us.”

Highlighting the current challenges facing the world’s poor, he added: “Several months ago, the world was emerging from the tempest of the pandemic…

“Now, however, a new catastrophe has appeared on the horizon [the war in Ukraine], destined to impose on our world a very different scenario.”

Raymond Friel, CEO, CSAN, said: “The resources we have gathered here are offered to the Catholic community as a way of deepening our encounter with those who are poor, of examining our own conscience about our lifestyles and how our faith is expressed in loving action.”

Download