World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly 2023

Pope Francis has instituted a World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly. The theme of the third World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly is, “His mercy is from age to age” (Lk 1:50) which takes us back to the joyful meeting between the young Mary and her elderly relative Elizabeth.
Pope Francis in his message to people for the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly asks young people to visit an elderly person stating that "their prayers will protect you and you will carry in your heart the blessing of that encounter."
Cardinal Vincent Nichols on the very first World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly encouraged young people, in a short video message, to talk to their grandparents if they want to be a sign of hope for the world.