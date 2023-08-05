Watch: WYD23 Day Four Highlights

The themes for the Via Crucis, the Way of the Cross, were proposed by young people themselves, and dealt with the “wounds and weaknesses present in the lives of today’s young people,” including poverty, solitude, intolerance, destruction of creation, and dependency.

Linking modern weaknesses to the 14 Stations of the Cross aimed at creating “an atmosphere of deep prayer, through which everyone can recognize the strength and motivation they receive from Jesus, both in light and in the darkness of their lives.”