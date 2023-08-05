World Youth Day

Watch: WYD23 Day Four Highlights

Saturday, August 5th, 2023 @ 1:59 pm

An estimated 800,000 pilgrims were in the park for the very poignant and moving Way of the Cross with Pope Francis.

icon-home » Events » World Youth Day » Watch: WYD23 Day Four Highlights

The themes for the Via Crucis, the Way of the Cross, were proposed by young people themselves, and dealt with the “wounds and weaknesses present in the lives of today’s young people,” including poverty, solitude, intolerance, destruction of creation, and dependency.

Linking modern weaknesses to the 14 Stations of the Cross aimed at creating “an atmosphere of deep prayer, through which everyone can recognize the strength and motivation they receive from Jesus, both in light and in the darkness of their lives.”

Catechesis with Bishop Alan Williams

The importance of pilgrimage, penance and procession.

WYD23 – Live Stream

Live streaming of World Youth Day's main events.

WYD23 – Schedule

Official programme for WYD23.

WYD23: Lisbon Diary

Luegi Lopes' diary from World Youth Day in Lisbon.

Watch: WYD23 Day Five Highlights

Pope Francis portrays the Blessed Virgin Mary as a "missionary of joy" in his address to young people gathered in Lisbon for the World Youth Day Vigil celebration.

Pre-World Youth Day Papal Message

Pope Francis' official message ahead of WYD.