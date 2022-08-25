Building the Future with Migrants and Refugees: Growing Together as a Church

In preparation for the 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR), which will be celebrated on the last Sunday of September, the Holy Father invites us to grow together as a Church, realising that many Catholic migrants and refugees revitalise the Christian communities that welcome them.

In the video, you’ll discover the witness of Saint Mary of the Lake and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Chicago, which even celebrates multicultural diversity in the sacraments. People from different countries, welcomed into the community, share their diverse religious traditions and cultures. The parishioners of St. Mary of the Lake speak of how their faith has been enriched by the presence of migrants and refugees.

Pope Francis asks us: How can we make migrants and refugees more involved in our communities?