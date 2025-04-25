Vatican’s global coverage of the funeral of Pope Francis

Vatican Radio – Vatican News will provide live coverage of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square, followed by the procession through the streets of Rome to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, offering broadcasts in 15 languages, including four sign languages.

The Solemn Requiem Mass for Pope Francis will draw the attention of the entire world, recalling memories of a similar solemn moment twenty years ago with the funeral Mass of Pope John Paul II, on 8 April 2005.

At the same time, this funeral will mark a unique occasion for today’s media, as it will mark the first time the transfer of a Pope’s mortal remains from the Vatican to another location for burial will be broadcast live globally.

All will take place on Saturday, 26 April, starting at 10:00 AM Rome time, when Vatican Radio – Vatican News will broadcast live the full Requiem Mass, followed by the procession accompanying the Pope’s coffin from St. Peter’s Square to the Basilica of St. Mary Major, where he will be laid to rest, as per his wishes.

Live television coverage in 15 languages

To ensure the widest possible audience can follow the events, the Dicastery for Communication (our parent organization) will provide live radio and television commentary in 15 languages: English, Italian, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Portuguese, German, Polish, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Arabic, along with four sign languages: American Sign Language (ASL), Italian, Spanish, and French.

Television coverage, provided by the Vatican Television Center – Vatican Media, will include aerial and ground video of both St. Peter’s Square and the entire route to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

Multimedia coverage (print, radio, television, and social media, including commentary and in-depth analysis) will be offered in 56 languages—the same used across the platforms of Vatican News, Vatican Radio, and L’Osservatore Romano.

Broadcast channels and platforms

Here are the details on how to follow the broadcast on 26 April.

Vatican News website: www.vaticannews.va (for video click on the Vatican Media Live-YouTube tile; for audio only, click on the web radio speaker icon below the top main menu). Vatican News App – Google Play , Vatican News App – iTunes )

Vatican News YouTube channels ( English channel – Original sound only channel )

Vatican Radio web radio in 11 languages ( Radio Vatican App – Google Play , Radio Vaticana App – iTunes )

Shortwave broadcasts in English, French, and Portuguese for Africa

Live coverage on Facebook in Italian, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German