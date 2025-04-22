Pope Francis

Diocesan news on the death of Pope Francis

Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 @ 3:30 pm

Statements from our Bishops and news updates from the dioceses of England and Wales following the death of Pope Francis.

Dioceses of England and Wales

Arundel and Brighton
News

Bishop Richard Moth Homily
Hexham and Newcastle
News

Bishop Stephen Wright statement
Portsmouth
New


Brentwood
News

Lancaster
News

Diocesan statement		Plymouth
News

Birmingham
News



Leeds
News

Bishop Marcus Stock statement

Salford
News

Bishop John Arnold Homily

Cardiff-Menevia
News

Archbishop Mark O’Toole statement		Liverpool
News

Archbishop Malcom McMahon OP statement		Shrewsbury
News


Clifton
News

Bishop Bosco MacDonald statement
Middlesbrough
News

Bishop Terry Drainey statement

Southwark
News

Archbishop John Wilson statement
East Anglia
News

Bishop Peter Collins statement
Northampton
News

Bishop David Oakley statement
Westminster
News

Cardinal Vincent Nichols statement
Hallam
News


Nottingham
News

Bishop Patrick McKinney statement		Wrexham
News

Bishop Peter Brignall statement

