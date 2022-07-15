Senior Press Officer

Salary: £41,000

Location: London/Home based

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: 2359, 28th August 2022

A role offering offers an exciting opportunity to help develop the media office of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Working with a communications team communicating the mission of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, you will provide first level media response to emerging issues of interest to national media. The role requires someone able to respond accurately at pace to communicate the Bishops’ position on a wide range complex subject matter.

As part of a small cohesive team you will continuously develop knowledge and capability. No two days will be the same, you will work at pace and experience exposure to a wide range of topic areas.

If you are open to challenge and want to work close to Victoria station in a blended working environment where outcome and achievement is our primary focus, we would like to talk with you

Key Accountabilities:

To develop consistent lines of communications across a range of print, radio and TV media outlets.

To develop awareness and understanding of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

To provide first line media response to press enquiries

To draft press releases in collaboration with subject matter experts across CaTEW.

To develop specific communications lines with colleagues in other outward facing CaTEW teams

To arrange interviews with internal and external people.

Support crisis management strategies and planning

Develop strategic partnerships across media landscape

To provide support to diocesan communications teams as required.

To ensure that a strong Bishops’ Conference identity is maintained and presented.

To ensure that digital communications accurately reflect the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales mission and values.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk