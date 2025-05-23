Salary: : £35,000

Location: 39 Eccleston Square, London Victoria

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: Saturday 21 June 2025

Apply: HR@cbcew.org.uk

We are looking for a Mission Adviser to work with a dynamic and committed team working collaboratively with colleagues supporting the Bishops of England and Wales to proclaim the love of Jesus Christ passed to us through Holy Scripture and the magisterium of the Catholic Church.

You will draw on previous work or academic study in relevant areas of catechesis or formation in the Catholic Faith. You will thrive on working as part of a team, whilst being able to work independently on agreed project work. It is an interesting and varied role, which will enable the successful candidate to make a real contribution to the work of the Catholic church in England and Wales, whilst developing their own professional practice.

The role will blend working at the office of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference (3 days per week), 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home. The successful candidate will join a team developing close relationships with partners across England and Wales.

Key Responsibilities: