Catholic Schools Celebrate Making the Jubilee Pledge

Across England and Wales, Catholic schools have been celebrating making the Jubilee Pledge, a whole school, long term commitment to living out Catholic Social Teaching as Pilgrims of Hope. As agents of change, pupils and staff have pledged to walk in solidarity with our global family, working together for justice, love and peace, both locally and globally.

On Tuesday 24 June, Westminster Cathedral welcomed pupils from 130 schools across the Archdiocese of Westminster for a Jubilee Festival of Hope, presided over by Cardinal Vincent Nichols. During the liturgy, students presented their Jubilee Pledges to the Cardinal, outlining commitments inspired by their reflections ahead of the festival. In a message to staff and pupils in the order of service, Canon Michael Dunne, Chair of the Westminster Education Commission, said:

“Congratulations to all pupils and schools who, responding to the call of Jesus, have discerned together what pledges they can commit to on this festival day, and so receive from today the grace to live what has been pledged.”

Arundel Cathedral was the location for the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton’s annual Good Shepherd celebration on the 25th of June, taking the theme of the Jubilee Year, Pilgrims of Hope. Schools had been working hard on presenting their Jubilee Pledges in a creative way, and brought them in a colourful procession to present to Bishop Richard Moth.

Following the service Beth Friery from CAFOD’s Education Team said:

“The schools’ Jubilee Pledges were amazingly presented…what creativity! And what commitment to working for the common good of everyone, it really is remarkable and brings such hope in what is an uncertain world at the moment.”

The Jubilee Year is a landmark moment in the life of the Catholic church worldwide, a time for renewal and celebration observed for thousands of years. The Jubilee Pledge, with its focus on living out Catholic Social Teaching, will act as a marker, a way to proclaim the Catholic School Community’s commitment to the principles of human dignity, solidarity, the common good and stewardship of the earth. Catholic schools are already signs of hope – putting the people most in need first and working to make sure that every voice is heard. A better world needs all of us, and Catholic School communities are celebrating their commitment to Catholic Social Teaching not just in the Jubilee Year, but in the years to come too.

source: cafod.org.uk