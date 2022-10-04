Environment The Call of Creation The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales have launched a new edition of their teaching document on the environment - 'The Call of Creation'.  icon-home » Our Work » Environment » The Call of Creation

The Social Justice Department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has launched a new edition of its teaching document on the environment – The Call of Creation.

Read or download

You can read or download the 27-page PDF.

An easy-print MS Word version will be made available in due course.

First published in 2002, this updated edition calls for a “profound interior conversion” and for Catholics to “repair our relationship with God’s creation” to address the current ecological crisis.

Writing in the foreword, Bishop John Arnold, Lead Bishop for the Environment, and Bishop Richard Moth, Chair of the Social Justice department, say:

“We are a people of hope who believe in redemption. We must study the signs of the times and take the action that is needed to repair our relationship with God’s creation. As is made clear in The Call of Creation, the exercise of the virtue of solidarity and the promotion of the common good, which are so needed at this time, are the responsibility of each and every individual and institution in society.”