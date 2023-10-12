Synod Synod Assembly prays for peace in Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war Synod Assembly prays for peace in M... Synod » »

The 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod dedicated Thursday morning’s prayer to asking God for peace for our world.

The day’s opening prayer was introduced by Iraqi Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako, Patriarch of Chaldean Catholic Church, who prayed for all those suffering from war across the world, and living in fear.

“I would like to invite you this morning to pray for peace in the world, especially in the Holy Land, but also in Ukraine, the violence in Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon,” Cardinal Sako said.

“The people are waiting, with much hope,” he continued, “to live in dignity and in fraternity, and not always in fear and concern.”

The Cardinal called for prayer, fraternity, and solidarity with all those who suffer.

‘Let humanity form one family without violence’

The Assembly recited several prayers, including Psalm 129, “Out of the depths, I cry to you O Lord; Lord hear my voice.”

During the morning prayer, Cardinal Sako also prayed: “Oh God, who cares for all, let the whole of humanity who have one origin from you, form one family, without violence, without absurd wars and with brotherly spirit, live united in peace and concord for our Lord Jesus Christ Your Son who is God, lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit for ever and ever,” he prayed.

Joining the Pope’s incessant prayers

Also during the Synod’s morning prayer, the President of the Focolare Movement, Margaret Karram, a Palestinian Catholic, invited prayers for peace.

“Lord, we pray to you for the Holy Land, for the people of Israel and Palestine who are under the grip of unprecedented violence, for the victims, especially the children, for the wounded, for those held hostage, for the missing and their families,” she said.

“In these hours of anguish and suspension, we join our voices to that of the Pope and to the choral prayer of those around the world who implore peace.”

Ms. Karram also recalled the other countries of the Middle East and all countries at war living in terror and destruction.

“Help us, Lord, to commit ourselves to building a fraternal world so that these peoples and those in the same conditions of conflict of instability and violence may find the path of respect for human rights where justice, dialogue and reconciliation are the indispensable tools for building peace,” she prayed.

Pope Francis’ appeals, closeness

In these days, and in the past, the Holy Father has made countless prayers for peace in nations suffering from war, including an appeal for the Holy Land during his Wednesday General Audience, and for countries struck by violence in the Middle East.

He has also made countless appeals for peace in Ukraine since the war began since Russia’s invasion more than a year and a half ago.

The Holy Father had personally made a visit to Iraq, 5-8 March 2021, marking the first visit to a Pope to the Middle Eastern nation.

Source: Vaticannews.va