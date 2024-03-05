Supporting those suffering in the Holy Land

The on-going war in Gaza has engulfed the region, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe leaving thousands dead and many without homes or any source of income.

Many Christian organisations are running appeals to provide support and essential items for the suffering people of the Holy Land.

CAFOD

Our Aid and Development agency, CAFOD, offers information that will help you respond to this tragedy. Whilst it is increasingly difficult to provide assistance, CAFOD’s local partners in Gaza are still managing to respond to the needs around them with the resources they have, but many of their staff have now been displaced and face increasing challenges amid intensified bombardment.

Donate or take action to help the people of the Holy Land.

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN)

Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) is working with Church partners on the ground to provide Christians in the Holy Land with emergency aid – water, food, medicine, rent and other essentials for struggling families in desperate need.

Make a donation today.

Friends of the Holy Land

Friends of the Holy Land, is a non-political Christian Charity looking to secure a resilient and enduring Christian community in the West Bank, Gaza, Israel and Jordan.

It has set up a special fund to help the Christian community in the Holy Land endure this crisis and become more resilient. In this ever-changing situation, the fund will continue to meet emergency physical and emotional needs identified by FHL’s on-the-ground contacts. The fund will also help the community sow the seeds for a more sustainable future – whenever a ceasefire is achieved.

You can donate here.