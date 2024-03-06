Prayer Resources

We grieve with our brothers and sisters in Christ, and with all who live in the Land of the Holy One. Join us in an outpouring of prayer in the name of Peace.

Below you will find a selection of prayers to guide you.

Pope Francis

“Let us pray with one heart and one soul – Lord come to our aid, grant us peace, teach us peace,

guide our steps in the way of peace.

Open our eyes and our hearts and give us the courage to say: Never again war.’ Lord Hear Us.”

“May the weapons be stopped: they will never lead to peace, and may the conflict not widen! Enough! Enough, brothers! In Gaza, let the wounded be rescued immediately, let civilians be protected, let far more humanitarian aid be allowed to reach that stricken population. May the hostages be freed, including the elderly and children. Every human being, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, of any people or religion, every human being is sacred, is precious in the eyes of God and has the right to live in peace. Let us not lose hope: let us pray and work tirelessly so that the sense of humanity may prevail over hardness of heart.”

His Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols

“Violence is never a solution. Retribution is never a contribution to peace. Please pray today for that peace. Pray for all who have lost their lives and for the immediate release of those taken hostage.

“Pray especially for the small but active Catholic community in Gaza City who at this moment will be reaching out courageously to their neighbours, trying to offer shelter and support. Today please pray the great prayer of the Rosary that this conflict, in the homeland of Mary herself, will quickly come to an end.”

Archbishops John McDowell & Michael Jackson, Church of Ireland

We urge the people of the Church of Ireland to pray for peace in the Land of the Holy One and pray for wisdom for those in positions of authority to work towards an end to all violence. We uphold to God in prayer all who are affected by the current conflict. All human life is the gift of God. The Church of Ireland, in its daily prayers, prays for people suffering in conflict, those who seek to bring care and relief, and the peace of the world.

Almighty God, from whom all thoughts of truth and peace proceed; Kindle, we pray thee, in every heart the true love of peace; and guide with thy pure and peaceable wisdom those who take counsel for the nations of the earth; that in tranquillity thy kingdom may go forward, till the earth is filled with the knowledge of thy love; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Dublin and Glendalough Diocesan Council for Mission, Church of Ireland

Father, we bring our supplications before you on behalf of our friends in the Anglican Diocese of Jerusalem at this time of conflict. We call upon you to show mercy to the people Israel and Palestine and protect them. We pray for the staff and patients at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza which is run by the Diocese. By the power of your word, we plead for protection for them as conflict rages around them.

God of light and salvation, our refuge and our strength, we pray for the people of Israel and Palestine amid the escalating violence taking place in these days. We pray for those killed and injured. May your rod and staff comfort them. We pray for those who are grieving and fearful. We pray protection over those who have been taken hostage into Gaza.

Oh God, we call on you this day to change hearts, bring an end to this current violence and protect the people living in this land that is so precious and dear to your heart. Amen

Revd Peter Colwell, Deputy General Secretary, Churches Together in Britain and Ireland

O God of all

Of Abraham, Sarah, Hagar, Isaac, and Ishmael:

Our hearts are broken in pieces at the suffering and murder of your people.

Our voices cry for peace and for justice.

Comfort those who grieve,

Console and heal the injured,

Be close to those in fear,

Restrain with your mighty hand those who perpetrate violence.

Send us your wisdom in all that we say and do,

That our voice may always seek justice, peace and security for all.

Amen.

The Church in Wales

God of peace, be with all those who live in fear and danger. Heal those wounded by hate and conflict. Teach us to love our enemies and live together with understanding and compassion. Amen.