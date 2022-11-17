Spring Plenary 2022

Details from the Bishops’ plenary meeting in Cardiff from 2 – 6 May 2022. The first full plenary meeting in Wales since November 2004.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols spoke to journalists, remotely, about the Bishops’ first plenary meeting in Wales for 18 years. The Cardinal, President of the Bishops’ Conference, looked back on the five-day meeting and talked about their discussions.
The meeting took place in Cardiff from 2 – 6 May 2022. Cardinal Nichols gave a briefing on the deliberations of the bishops, including Ukraine and refugees, the synodal process and challenges following the pandemic.
Approved by the Plenary Assembly of the Bishops’ Conference Friday 6 May 2022
