Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Southwark

Chief Operating Officer

£125,000

Full-time, permanent

North Lambeth with travel in the Archdiocese and occasionally beyond with some home working possible.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Southwark is one of the largest dioceses in the UK, but more than that it is a vibrant and diverse Diocese with ambitious plans for leading people to Christ. This includes through spreading the Good News of the Gospel, delivering high-quality Catholic education and support for the vulnerable and marginalised.

The Archdiocese has 175 parishes and 162 schools across the whole of London south of the Thames, all of Kent and the eastern parts of Surrey. While parishes operate under individual canonical status, the Archdiocese has extensive operating procedures which govern areas of parish life, activity and operation. This means the Archdiocese supports parishes to flourish, while ensuring they comply with UK law.

Today, Southwark consists of range of diverse communities from inner London and suburban parishes to coastal and rural churches. Southwark’s rich history continues to evolve under the dynamic pastoral leadership of Archbishop John Wilson, who invites all to embrace social justice by putting their faith into action, to and become part of an evangelising and missionary Archdiocese that shares the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Centred on Jesus Christ, the Archdiocese of Southwark will evangelise by helping people to grow in faith and to live in hope. Collectively we can change our world for the better by imitating Christ in showing love, justice, and peace to all. Our mission is to invite people to know the Lord Jesus who offers us life in its fullness.

We are seeking to appoint a Chief Operating Officer who is passionate about this mission and who can provide the leadership that will drive us forward in our work to be a Missionary Diocese.

The Chief Operating Officer provides strategic and operational leadership across the Archdiocese. You will hold responsibility for ensuring that Archdiocesan operations support the mission of the Church, are financially sustainable, and are compliant with legal and regulatory requirements. This role is pivotal in safeguarding and enhancing the Archdiocese’s Mission and the supporting physical estate for current and future generations.

To apply and review the job pack, click here.