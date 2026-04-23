Plymouth Diocese – Communications Officer

Hours: 35 hours a week – Full Time

Location: St Boniface House, Ashburton, Newton Abbot, TQ13 7JL, with regular attendance at Cathedral House, 45 Cecil Street, Plymouth, PL1 5HW, plus some out of hours work

Salary: £45,000-£49,000 per annum, depending on experience

Closing date: Monday 11 May 2026 at 12pm

The Diocese of Plymouth is looking for a creative, hands-on Communications Officer to lead and deliver engaging communications across Devon, Cornwall & Dorset. This role will support the Diocese in telling the Church’s story, demonstrating Catholic witness and highlighting the Church’s contribution to society across Devon, Cornwall & Dorset.

This is a varied role combining strategy and delivery, taking ownership of digital content, social media, newsletters and website communications. You will work closely with the Bishop, clergy, staff and parish communities to ensure messaging is clear, timely and aligned with the Diocese’s mission. The role requires strong relationship management alongside the ability to create compelling content using tools such as Canva and social platforms.

They are seeking a self-motivated and experienced communications professional, ideally with not-for-profit experience, who understands and supports the values of the Catholic Church and can engage a wide and diverse audience. Please note that this role requires travel across the Diocese and so a driving licence and access to a personal vehicle is essential.

Application Information

For more information and/or an application form, please contact Avocet Commercial Careers. Email: sophia@avocetlegal.co.uk Telephone: 01392 642518