Spirituality

Sinners Called to Holiness – Prayer for a Pilgrim Church

Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 @ 11:10 am

A reflection on the Universal Call to Holiness and the place of prayer in Vatican II.

icon-home » Events » Sinners Called to Holiness – ...

2025 will be a Jubilee Year. As part of the preparation for the Jubilee Pope Francis has invited the Church to reflect on the Constitutions of the Second Vatican Council in 2023 and for 2024 to be a Year of Prayer. David McLoughlin will guide us in reflection on the Universal Call to Holiness and the place of prayer in Vatican II.

London

When: 11am-3pm – 15 June 2023
Where: London Jesuit Centre, 114 Mount Street, London W1K 3AH
Cost: Free
Booking: eventbrite.co.uk/e/sinners-called-to-holiness-prayer-for-a-pilgrim-church-tickets-629250403897

Liverpool

When: 11am-3pm – 21 June 2023
Where: The Archdiocese of Liverpool, Croxteth Drive, Liverpool, L17 1AA
Cost: Free
Booking: eventbrite.co.uk/e/sinners-called-to-holiness-prayer-for-a-pilgrim-church-tickets-629256873247

Tea and coffee available, please bring your own lunch.

July events celebrating the teaching and wisdom of Edith Stein

Experience the teaching and wisdom of Edith Stein.

Week of Prayer for China

Week of Prayer for the Church and people of China.

The God Who Speaks

In 2020 we will be celebrating, living and sharing God‘s Word.

World Communications Day

Papal message, prayers, resources and more for World Communications Day

Course – Taking Liturgy Seriously

Previous Events

Past events, projects and initiatives.