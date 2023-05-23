A reflection on the Universal Call to Holiness and the place of prayer in Vatican II.
2025 will be a Jubilee Year. As part of the preparation for the Jubilee Pope Francis has invited the Church to reflect on the Constitutions of the Second Vatican Council in 2023 and for 2024 to be a Year of Prayer. David McLoughlin will guide us in reflection on the Universal Call to Holiness and the place of prayer in Vatican II.
When: 11am-3pm – 15 June 2023
Where: London Jesuit Centre, 114 Mount Street, London W1K 3AH
Cost: Free
Booking: eventbrite.co.uk/e/sinners-called-to-holiness-prayer-for-a-pilgrim-church-tickets-629250403897
When: 11am-3pm – 21 June 2023
Where: The Archdiocese of Liverpool, Croxteth Drive, Liverpool, L17 1AA
Cost: Free
Booking: eventbrite.co.uk/e/sinners-called-to-holiness-prayer-for-a-pilgrim-church-tickets-629256873247
Tea and coffee available, please bring your own lunch.