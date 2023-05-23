Spirituality Sinners Called to Holiness – Prayer for a Pilgrim Church A reflection on the Universal Call to Holiness and the place of prayer in Vatican II.  icon-home » Events » Sinners Called to Holiness – ...

2025 will be a Jubilee Year. As part of the preparation for the Jubilee Pope Francis has invited the Church to reflect on the Constitutions of the Second Vatican Council in 2023 and for 2024 to be a Year of Prayer. David McLoughlin will guide us in reflection on the Universal Call to Holiness and the place of prayer in Vatican II.

London

When: 11am-3pm – 15 June 2023

Where: London Jesuit Centre, 114 Mount Street, London W1K 3AH

Cost: Free

Booking: eventbrite.co.uk/e/sinners-called-to-holiness-prayer-for-a-pilgrim-church-tickets-629250403897

Liverpool

When: 11am-3pm – 21 June 2023

Where: The Archdiocese of Liverpool, Croxteth Drive, Liverpool, L17 1AA

Cost: Free

Booking: eventbrite.co.uk/e/sinners-called-to-holiness-prayer-for-a-pilgrim-church-tickets-629256873247

Tea and coffee available, please bring your own lunch.