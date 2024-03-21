Domestic Abuse

Signposting Toolkit for Churches and Faith leaders

Thursday, March 21st, 2024 @ 12:21 pm

Safe In Faith has released a signposting toolkit that provides resources to clergy, aiming to help Catholic parishes offer assistance to those fleeing domestic violence and abuse.

This domestic abuse signposting toolkit has information about different kinds of support available for victims and survivors. People might need very different kinds of support depending on their situation, identity or at different times during their journey to safety and recovery. This toolkit will guide you through the options.

Safe In Faith – Signposting Toolkit

Caritas Westminster also have workshops to help you learn more about faith-literate supports for victims and survivors of domestic abuse and gender based violence.

Posters and more information about Safe in Faith can be found on Caritas Westminster’s website: caritaswestminster.org.uk/safe-in-faith

