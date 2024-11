25 November marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. It launches 16 days of activism, an international campaign calling for global action to increase awareness and encourage advocacy to end violence against women and girls.

This year’s theme is Invest to prevent violence against women and girls. Investing can take many forms, whether it be donation of money, time or resources. We have compiled a number of acts you can partake in during the 16 days – together, our small actions can create big changes.

16 Days of Activism – Event Calendar

As Catholics, we can begin to answer the Holy Father’s call to action by taking part in the 16 days of action, with the help of this calendar.

You can also download the calendar:

Calendar – Domestic Abuse activism

Please share it with your parish, along with the accompanying resources, and encourage them to participate in initiatives which will help support victims and survivors and bring us closer to a world where women and girls can live in safety.