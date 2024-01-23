Seeing one another in the life of the Church

“Finally, all of you, have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind.” 1 Peter 3:8

Questions for reflection

As Catholics, we believe in the common humanity of every person and the importance of fraternity in overcoming differences. This year, in the face of turbulent and often divisive global events, it is more important than ever to see one another, in all of our similarity and diversity, in the life of the Church.

We hope that by showcasing the diversity of those who have led holy and exemplary lives, we can learn, be inspired, and engage in positive dialogue with those around us in the shared pursuit of holiness.

The following questions are intended to help facilitate discussion around this year’s Racial Justice Sunday theme in your own parish, group or school.