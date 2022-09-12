Second Small Grants initiative lauched

The Charles Plater Trust (CPT) has today opened it’s 2022 small grants programme.

It is calling on all small sized charities who have an imaginative proposal for a social action, lay leadership or applied research project with a specific community or group, to apply for a grant for up to £5,000. The grant can be used to fund responses to local need in parishes, deprived communities or with marginalised groups and is for a one-year period.

Philomena Cullen, the CPT manager said:

“We are so pleased to launch our second small grants initiative today. We were blown away by the work that the nine small charities we funded last year achieved with relatively modest amounts of money from us. They tell their own stories in videos on our website, but they achieved so much, creating positive change in the lives of many vulnerable people. It’s clear to us that there is an enormous amount of talent and determination at local levels that we want to continue to support and see flourish.”

Any small charity with an annual income of below £100,000 is eligible to apply directly on the new Charles Plater Trust website. There is an online application form for submission and the closing date is Monday 10th October 2022.

The inspiring stories of change achieved by small charities funded in the last year can be found at: plater.org.uk

All application details can be found at: plater.org.uk/grant-application/apply-now

Or for an informal chat about the funding, please contact Philomena Cullen, grants manager, at: plater@plater.org.uk