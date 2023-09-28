Saint Josephine Margaret Bakhita was born around 1869 in the village of Olgossa in the Darfur region of Sudan. Around February 1877, Arab slave traders kidnapped Bakhita. During her time in capture, Bakhita lived a life of immense suffering. For example, Bakhita had to walk barefoot over 600 miles to a slave market in El Obeid, where she was sold at least twice during the gruelling journey. After several years of abuse as a slave, Bakhita was placed in the custody of the Canossian Sisters in Venice. It was here where Bakhita came to learn about God. She was deeply moved by her time with the sisters and discerned a call to follow Christ.

In 1958, Bakhita’s process of canonisation began for under Pope John XXIII. On December 1st, 1978, Pope John Paul II declared her venerable.

When speaking of her enslavement, Bakhita often professed she would thank her kidnappers. Had she not been kidnapped, she might never have come to know Jesus Christ and entered His Church. Bakhita is a symbol of endurance and the power of faith. Saint Josephine Bakhita is the patron saint of Sudan, and her feast day is celebrated on February 8.