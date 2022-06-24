Interreligious Dialogue

Religious Festivals 2022

Friday, June 24th, 2022 @ 2:01 pm

Important dates in religious calendars across multiple religions

Religious Festivals 2022

DateReligious FestivalDetailsFaith
6 JanuaryFeast of the EpiphanyThe day that commemorates the first manifestation of Jesus to the Gentiles for Christians. It is celebrated on January 6th as it marks 12 days after Christmas when the three kings arrived in Bethlehem.Christian
7 JanuaryCoptic Orthodox ChristmasThe date that Orthodox Christians celebrate Jesus’s birth in the Julian calendar.Coptic Orthodox Christian
10 JanuaryBodhi DayThis day celebrates the Buddha’s enlightenment; it is celebrated by Mahãyãna Buddhists.Buddhism
13 JanuaryGuru Gobind Singh’s BirthdayThe date used to celebrate the tenth Sikh Guru and spiritual master.Sikhism
14 JanuaryOrthodox New YearThe “Old New Year” celebrates the start of the Julian calendarOrthodox Christian
16 JanuaryWorld Religion DayA day in the Baha’i faith that celebrates common themes for faiths across the worldBaha’i
18 January - 25 JanuaryWeek of Prayer for Christian UnityChristians around the world are invited to pray for the unity of all ChristiansChristian
27 JanuaryHolocaust Memorial DayA day for remembrance for all people who suffered at the hands of the Nazis during the Second World War – and to make sure it never happens again.Jewish
1 FebruaryImbolcThe halfway point between the winter solstice and spring equinox in the Pagan and Wiccan calendars. This day celebrates fire, light, and the return of life.Pagan/Wiccan
2 FebruaryCandlemasA holiday in the Christian church that blesses the candle supply for that year.Christian
15 FebruaryParinirvanaAlso known as Nirvana Day in Mahãyãna Buddhism, this date marks Buddha’s death and attainment of final nirvana.Buddhism
17 FebruaryTu BishvatThe “New Year of Trees” in the Jewish faith.Jewish
25 FebruaryFestival of Ayyam-i-HaA multiple-day festival in the Baha’i faith that prioritizes gift-giving, hospitality, charity, and preparation for fasting ahead of the New Year. Baha’i
1 MarchMaha ShiravatriA Hindu festival called “Shiva’s night” which honors this significant deity.Hinduism
1 MarchLailat al MirajA Muslim holiday commemorating Muhammad’s journey from Mecca to Jerusalem where he ascended into heaven.Muslim
2 MarchAsh WednesdayThe day in the Christian Church that marks the start of Lent, the 40-day period of prayer and fasting before Easter.Christian
17 MarchPurimThe Feast of Lots in the Jewish faith that honours the survival of ancient Persian Jews who were marked for death. Jewish
17 March - 18 MarchHoliA Hindu festival of colours that welcomes spring and a new harvest in India.Hinduism
18 March - 20 MarchHola MohallaThe 3-day Sikh festival honoring valor, skill, and defence preparedness. Sikhism
19 MarchFeast Day of St. JosephA day that commemorates the husband of Jesus’s mother Mary and surrogate father on Earth. Christian
19 MarchThe Night of Forgiveness/ Lailat-Ul-Bara’ahMuslims seek forgiveness for their sins, and many hold the belief that on this night persons destiny for the year is fixed by allah. The night is spent in prayer and asking for God’s guidance. Muslim
20 MarchOstaraThe celebration of the spring equinox in the Pagan and Wiccan religions.Pagan/Wiccan
21 MarchNaw RuzThe Zoroastrian New Year that is celebrated at the spring equinox. Zoroastrianism
21 MarchNaw RuzThe New Year for the Baha’i faith, marking the end of the Baha’i fast.Baha’i
25 MarchThe AnnunciationThe day in the Christian religion when the Angel Gabriel announced that Mary would become the mother of Jesus. Christian
2 April - 2 MayRamadanThe holy month of fasting, introspection, and prayer celebrated by Muslims.Muslim
14 AprilVaisakhiAn ancient festival for Hindus that simultaneously celebrates that Solar New Year and spring harvest.Hinduism
15 April - 23 AprilPassoverA 7-day holiday in the Jewish faith that honors the freeing of the Israeli slaves. Jewish
15 AprilMahavir JayantiA Jain holiday celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism. Jainism
17 AprilEasterThe most important day in the Christian faith when they celebrate the resurrection of their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Christian
24 AprilFeast of the Divine MercyA feast day on the second Sunday of Easter when Christians seek Christ’s forgiveness and grace.Christian
1 MayBeltaneA fire festival celebrated by the Pagan and Wiccan religions that celebrate summer and the fertility of the upcoming year.Pagan/Wiccan
3 MayEid al-FitrAn Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. As it ends fasting, its primary event is a big meal.Muslim
8 MayBirthday of BuddhaThe day that Buddhists celebrate the Buddha’s birthday.Buddhism
16 MayVesakThe most important Theravada Buddhist festival that signifies the birth, enlightenment, and death of the Buddha.Buddhism
26 MayFeast of the Ascension A Christian holiday that marks the 40th day following Easter when Jesus ascended into Heaven.Christian
29 MayDeclaration of the BabThe day that marks the prediction of the Bab as the Messenger of God in the Baha’i faith. Baha’i
2 JuneFeast of the AscensionA day celebrated in Coptic Orthodox Christianity that marks Jesus’s ascension into heaven. Coptic Orthodox Christian
4 June - 6 JuneShavuotA Jewish holiday that combines a grain harvest and the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. Jewish
8 JuneRace Unity DayA day that promotes racial harmony and understanding in the Baha’i faithBaha’i
12 JuneTrinity SundayA day in the Christian faith that celebrates the three personifications of God (the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit). Christian
12 JuneAll Saints DayThe day in Eastern Orthodox Christianity that designates the end of the Easter season. Eastern Orthodox Christian
16 JuneFeast of Corpus ChristiThe feast day that commemorates the real presence of Jesus’s body in the Eucharist in the Roman Catholic Church.Christian
16 JuneMartyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev SahibA day observed by Sikhs to commemorate an individual who laid down his life for their people. Sikhism
24 JuneLithaA Pagan and Wiccan festival that begins on the summer solstice and celebrates midsummer. Pagan/Wiccan
24 JuneFeast of the Sacred HeartA feast day in the Roman Catholic Church that celebrates Jesus’s physical heart as a representation of his love for all humanity. Christian
6 JulyTisha B’AvA Jewish holiday that remembers the destruction of the Jewish temple, once in 586 BCE and once in 70 CE in Jerusalem.Jewish
7 July - 12 JulyThe HajjThe name for the annual pilgrimage to the Holy City of Mecca required for all Muslims at least once. Muslim
9 July - 10 JulyEid al-AdhaA Muslim holiday that marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.Muslim
10 JulyMartyrdom of the BabThe day of the execution of the co-founder of the Baha’i faith.Baha'i
22 JulyIslamic New Year 1444 This day commemorates the migration of the Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Medina in 622 CE, this led to the formation of the Muslim community in this regionMuslim
23 JulyBirthday of Haile SelassieA holiday in Rastafarianism that celebrates Emperor Haile Selassie, an individual believed to be the incarnation of God. Rastafarianism
24 JulyPioneer DayA Utah state holiday that celebrates the settling of the Mormon pioneers in the Great Salt Lake area where they established the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.Mormonism
1 AugustLughnasadhA festival in the Pagan and Wiccan religions that marks the beginning of harvest season. Pagan/Wiccan
6 AugustThe Transfiguration of the LordFor many Christians this is the event that confirms the Divine Nature of Jesus. His clothes became dazzling white and a voice said ‘This is my Son, the Beloved, listen to him!’ Christian
15 AugustFeast of the AssumptionA holy day that commemorates the Virgin Mary being assumed, body and soul, into heaven. Christian
29 AugustHijiriAlso known as Islamic New Year, this is the start of the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins when the crescent moon is sighted Muslim
10 September - 25 SeptemberPitru PakshaA time when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.Hinduism
11 SeptemberCoptic New YearAlso known as Nayrouz, this is a feast day that commemorates both martyrs and confessors in the Coptic Orthodox Christian ChurchCoptic Orthodox Christian
17 SeptemberArbaeenA day of observance for Muslims that concludes the 40-day mourning period after the Day of Ashura.Muslim
23 SeptemberMabonThis day marks the autumnal equinox in the Pagan and Wiccan religions.Pagan/Wiccan
23 September - 31 SeptemberParyushanaA Jain festival about forgiveness that is the faith’s most important religious observance.Jainism
25 September - 27 SeptemberRosh HashanahThe Jewish New Year beginning at sundown that encourages reflection. Jewish
26 September - 4 OctoberNavaratriA Hindu festival that celebrates the Goddess Durga. Hinduism
5 OctoberYom KippurA Jewish day of atonement to reflect on sins and seek forgiveness from God. Jewish
5 OctoberDussehraThe tenth and final day of the Hindu festival honoring Asuj Navratras.Hinduism
8 OctoberMawlidAn Islamic holiday celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.Muslim
9 October - 16 OctoberSukkotA day in the Jewish faith that remembers when the Jews journeyed to the desert on the way to the promised land.Jewish
24 OctoberDiwaliA 5-day festival of light that combines several different festivals in honor of gods, goddesses, harvests, new year’s, etc. It is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains. Hinduism/Sikhism/Jainism
26 OctoberBirthday of the BabA day honoring the birthday of God’s messenger in the Baha’i faithBaha'i
27 OctoberBirthday of Baha’u’llahA day honoring the birthday of the prophet-founding of the Baha’i faithBaha'i
1 NovemberSamhainA festival in the Pagan and Wiccan religions that marks the end of the harvest season.Pagan/Wiccan
1 NovemberAll Saints DayAlso known as Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos, this day honors the saints who have attained heaven in the Christian faith.Christian
2 NovemberAnniversary of the Crowning of Haile SelassieRastafarianism
8 NovemberBirthday of Guru Nanak JiA day honoring the birth of the founder of Sikhism.Sikhism
24 NovemberJain New YearA holiday always following Diwali; Jains celebrate their new year on the first day after the month of Kartika.Jainism
30 NovemberFeast of St. AndrewA day honoring the patron saint of Scotland, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Barbados, and Romania in the Roman Catholic Church. Andrew was the brother of St Peter and in the Anglican community he is associated with Missionary activity. Christian
8 DecemberFeast of the Immaculate ConceptionA feast day celebrated by Roman Catholics that celebrate Mary’s conception without original sin. Christian
18 December - 26 DecemberHanukkahThe 8-day celebration of the “Festival of Lights” that honors the victory of Jews over Syrian Greeks. Jewish
21 DecemberYuleA Pagan and Wiccan holiday that begins at sundown at the winter solstice.Pagan/Wiccan
25 DecemberChristmasThe holiday that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.Christian
26 DecemberThe Feast of St. StephenAlso called Boxing Day, this day commemorates the life of a saint known for his service to the poor who became the first Christian martyr. Christian

