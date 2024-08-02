Relics Relic of ‘God’s Influencer’ visiting National Shrine Saint » Relic of ‘God’s Influencer’ v... Relics » »

A relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis will be present at the National Catholic Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham during the New Dawn Catholic Pilgrimage that takes place in north Norfolk from 5-9 August.

New Dawn is a five-day event that unites hundreds of young people and adults to share in the beauty of the Catholic faith through prayer and fellowship, growing through formation and accompaniment.

On Tuesday 6 August and Thursday 8 August, children aged 5-11 and youth aged 12-17 who are part of New Dawn’s Children’s and Youth ministry streams will have a personal opportunity to see and venerate the relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis.

Veneration

On Wednesday, 7 August, Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo from Assisi will give an inspirational talk on Blessed Carlo and offer veneration of his relic in the shrine’s Chapel of Reconciliation from 3-6 pm. Monsignor Figueiredo is responsible for bringing Blessed Carlo’s Pericardium Heart Relic to different nations and speaking first hand about this inspiring millennial. Following this, the relic will join the Anglican Youth Pilgrimage at the Walsingham Anglican Shrine.

God’s Influencer

Born in London on 3 May 1991, Carlo Acutis, affectionately known as “God’s Influencer”, moved to Italy with his parents when he was three months old. From a very young age, it was obvious that Carlo lived his life for Christ. After being diagnosed with untreatable Leukaemia, Carlo died in 2006 at the age of 15. He was beatified in 2020 following a miraculous healing of a Brazilian child – a healing attributed to his powerful intercession.

A teenager who wore jeans and trainers, played video games and loved

computing and websites, Carlo Acutis enjoyed football and is very relatable to young people today.

His biographer described him as, ‘’a model for all young people, showing that holiness is accessible

and can be lived fully even in our contemporary world.’’ Even though his parents were not

particularly religious, from a very early age, Carlo had a great love for the Eucharist. This had a deep

impact on his mother. Carlo’s outlook was simple and profound: “To always be close to Jesus,

that’s my life plan”.

The opportunity to venerate the relic of Blessed Carlo at Walsingham comes soon after Pope Francis approved Carlo’s canonisation following the recognition of a second miracle attributed to the powerful

intercession of this London born saint-in waiting – the first Millennial Saint!

The date of Carlo’s canonisation is yet to be announced, which makes this a time of great anticipation and an exciting moment for the “cyber-apostle of the Eucharist” to visit His Blessed Mother Mary at the Basilica of Our Lady of Walsingham. Inseparable from Carlo’s love for Jesus, was his devotion to His Blessed Mother, Mary, and Carlo would never fail to pray the rosary each day.

Website

For more about the five-day New Dawn event, visit the official website.