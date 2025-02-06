Relics Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the First Millennial Saint, to Visit Cardiff-Menevia Ahead of Canonisation Saint » Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the ... Relics » »

The relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who will become the first millennial saint, will visit the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia from 14 to 17 February 2025. Preparations for his canonisation by Pope Francis in Rome on 27 April 2025 are currently underway. The relic, a fragment of the membrane surrounding his heart, offers the faithful a unique opportunity to venerate this inspiring young figure who has been hailed as a patron saint for the digital age.

His relic, which is kept in an ornate reliquary, will arrive at the Metropolitan Cathedral Church of St David, Cardiff, on the morning of Friday 14 February before moving on to four other locations across the Archdiocese.

The visit is expected to draw thousands of pilgrims, following the success of previous visits of the relic to other Dioceses across the UK and Ireland.

Born in London in 1991 and raised in Milan, Blessed Carlo Acutis was an ordinary boy with an extraordinary love for the Eucharist. Despite his parents not being religious, he insisted on visiting churches to “say hello to Jesus,” inspiring their return to faith. Passionate about technology and Catholicism, he created a website cataloguing Eucharistic miracles, believing that if people understood Christ’s presence in the Eucharist, they would turn to God.

Inspired by Steve Jobs, Carlo was struck by his words: “Your time is limited”—a truth he embraced by focusing on faith and helping others. Though he enjoyed football, Pokémon, and computer games, he disciplined himself to prioritise what truly mattered. Diagnosed with leukaemia at 15, he offered his suffering for the Pope and the Church, saying, “I am happy to die because I have lived my life without wasting a minute on those things which do not please God.” His legacy continues to inspire young people today.

The relic will be accompanied by Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo from the Diocese of Assisi, who is responsible for bringing Blessed Carlo’s Pericardium Heart Relic to different nations and sharing first-hand insights about this remarkable millennial.

The schedule of the relic’s visit is as follows:

Friday 14 February – Metropolitan Cathedral Church of St David, Cardiff

Mass of Welcome at 10:00am, celebrated by Archbishop Mark O’Toole, followed by veneration and opportunities for prayer, reconciliation, and reflection throughout the day.

Saturday 15 February – Belmont Abbey

Reception of the relic at 11:00am, followed by Mass, veneration, a talk on Blessed Carlo, Adoration, and reflections led by local parishes.

Sunday 16 February – St Joseph’s Co-Cathedral, Swansea

Mass at 10:00am, celebrated by Archbishop Mark, with veneration, reflections, and music throughout the day. Special sessions for youth, Confirmation candidates, and First Communion children.

Diocesan Shrine of Divine Mercy – Church of the Sacred Heart, Morriston

Evening programme from 5:00pm, including prayers, a candlelit procession, Holy Hour, and Mass with veneration of the relic.

Monday 17 February – Blessed Carlo Acutis School, Merthyr

Mass at 1:30pm celebrated by Archbishop Mark O’Toole at the Bishop Hedley Campus. All are welcome; please contact the school on 01685 351870.

This visit provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the life of a modern-day role model for young Catholics. The Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia invites all faithful, especially young people, to take part in this extraordinary event and be inspired by Blessed Carlo’s example of faith, technology, and holiness.

