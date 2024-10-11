Prisons Bishop Moth’s statement for Prisoners’ Sunday 2024 CBCEW » Bishop Moth’s statement for P... Prisons » »

Prisoners’ Sunday will be marked on 13 October 2024. Bishop Richard Moth, Liaison Bishop for Prisons, has issued a statement acknowledging that our prisons are in crisis and that, due to rising violence, overcrowding and a lack of purposeful activities, “the deprivation of liberty has become the deprivation of human dignity.” Bishop Moth places a special prayerful emphasis on the children of imprisoned parents and caregivers.

Statement

“On this Prisoners’ Sunday 2024, we take this annual opportunity to pray for the needs of the victims of crime, those who are in prison and those who have family members in prison. We particularly remember the children who have been impacted by the imprisonment of their parents and caregivers.

“Our prisons are in crisis. Violence, overcrowding and lack of purposeful activities mean that, for too many prisoners, the deprivation of liberty has become the deprivation of human dignity. Outside prison, families affected by the imprisonment of loved ones too often encounter stigma, isolation and hardship in the community.

“In these difficult times, the work of prison chaplains, prison visitors and prison charities are especially crucial. The work of the national Catholic prisons charity, Prison Advice and Care Trust, in supporting prisoners and their families remains as critical as ever. Through their work in 68 prisons across England and Wales, Pact continues to restore hope and dignity to thousands of people affected by imprisonment.

“On this Prisoners’ Sunday, please do consider if you may be called to support the work of Pact or volunteer as a prison chaplain or prison visitor. The prayer, care and practical support of our Catholic communities can make an enormous difference to those who may be going through some of the worst times of their lives.”

Bishop Richard Moth

Liaison Bishop for Prisons

Bishop of Arundel and Brighton

Support Pact

Find out more about the Prison Advice and Care Trust (Pact) and learn how you can support its work if you feel able to do so. Visit Pact’s website.