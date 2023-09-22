Principle 8 – Love The Stranger

Principle

We recognise that states have a right to control their borders; however, such measures cannot be based on economic factors alone; states have a responsibility to promote the common good of the people within their boundaries, but they also have obligations to the wider world.

Intercessory Prayer

For our European leaders,

East and West, North and South,

may they see migrants as strengths for the whole continent

and as bridges to other nations

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

