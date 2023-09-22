Principle 8 – Love The Stranger

The eighth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger
We recognise that states have a right to control their borders; however, such measures cannot be based on economic factors alone; states have a responsibility to promote the common good of the people within their boundaries, but they also have obligations to the wider world.
For our European leaders,
East and West, North and South,
may they see migrants as strengths for the whole continent
and as bridges to other nations
Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.
‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.
