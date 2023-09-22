Principle 24 – Love the Stranger

The final guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger
We call upon all those who employ migrants and refugees to treat them in a dignified and humane way.
We pray for migrant workers in our communities and throughout the world
may their fundamental rights always be respected
and may they be free from exploitation
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.
‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.
__________