Migrants and Refugees

Principle 24 – Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 11:56 pm

The final guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We call upon all those who employ migrants and refugees to treat them in a dignified and humane way.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray for migrant workers in our communities and throughout the world
may their fundamental rights always be respected
and may they be free from exploitation
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Download

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

< Principle 23

Principle 22 – Love the Stranger

The twenty second guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 15 – Love the Stranger

The fifteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 7 – Love The Stranger

The seventh guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 19 – Love the Stranger

The nineteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 13 – Love the Stranger

The thirteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 12 – Love the Stranger

The twelfth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger