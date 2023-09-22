Principle 24 – Love the Stranger

Principle

We call upon all those who employ migrants and refugees to treat them in a dignified and humane way.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray for migrant workers in our communities and throughout the world

may their fundamental rights always be respected

and may they be free from exploitation

Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

