Principle 23 – Love the Stranger

Principle

We encourage policies that give migrants and refugees the right to work, to facilitate their contribution to the common good of our society.

Intercessory Prayer

Loving creator

we pray for a world where all are treated with respect

and given the opportunity to thrive

we ask that you guide our leaders and all in positions of responsibility

to embrace policies that grant migrants and refugees the right to work

allowing them to contribute their gifts to the common good

as they find meaningful employment, may their lives be filled with purpose

and their presence enrich our communities

Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.



Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

