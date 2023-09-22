Migrants and Refugees

Principle 23 – Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 11:52 pm

The twenty third guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We encourage policies that give migrants and refugees the right to work, to facilitate their contribution to the common good of our society.

Intercessory Prayer

Loving creator
we pray for a world where all are treated with respect
and given the opportunity to thrive
we ask that you guide our leaders and all in positions of responsibility
to embrace policies that grant migrants and refugees the right to work
allowing them to contribute their gifts to the common good
as they find meaningful employment, may their lives be filled with purpose
and their presence enrich our communities
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

