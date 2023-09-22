Migrants and Refugees

Principle 21 – Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023

The twenty first guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We celebrate the vital contribution of migrants and refugees to our parishes and the life of the Church in England and Wales.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray for all those who have joined our parish communities from different countries
especially those seeking refuge amongst us
may we continue to grow in love and mutual respect
as we develop our relationship with the Lord and with each other
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

