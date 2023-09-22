Principle 20 – Love the Stranger

Principle

We support the simplification of routes to citizenship and opportunities for people to regularise their immigration status.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray for all who welcome migrants in our parishes and communities

may those in authority simplify the pathway to citizenship

for those who have a desire to settle in our country

Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

