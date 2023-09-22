Migrants and Refugees

Principle 20 – Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 11:40 pm

The twentieth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We support the simplification of routes to citizenship and opportunities for people to regularise their immigration status.

Intercessory Prayer

We pray for all who welcome migrants in our parishes and communities
may those in authority simplify the pathway to citizenship
for those who have a desire to settle in our country
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

