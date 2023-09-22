Migrants and Refugees

Principle 19 – Love the Stranger

The nineteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

Migration enriches our culture – we must welcome migrants and refugees so that they can live fulfilled lives in their new country.

Intercessory Prayer

God our refuge, fill our hearts with your love
and move us to reach out to all of those who are in need
so that everyone may have a safe and welcoming place to live
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

