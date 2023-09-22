Migrants and Refugees

Principle 18 – Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 11:33 pm

The eighteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

We recognise that trafficking and slavery are exacerbated by a lack of accessible alternatives for migration or seeking sanctuary – efforts to tackle trafficking and slavery must therefore go beyond more active law enforcement; we also need to support people to flourish in their homelands, establish more safe routes for migrants and refugees, and work to eliminate the demand for those services that slave labour continues to meet.

Intercessory Prayer

For those who are victims of slavery
may they find the spiritual and practical support that they need
to escape their exploitation and to rebuild their lives
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

