Principle 16 – Love the Stranger

The sixteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

Recognising the practical contribution that our Church can make, we support the work of Catholic organisations such as Caritas, the Jesuit Refugee Service, and the St Vincent De Paul Society, as well as parish and diocesan initiatives, in upholding the human dignity of migrants and refugees.

Intercessory Prayer

Lord we pray for all those in our parishes, schools and charities
may they never tire in their work of upholding the dignity or migrants and asylum seekers
Lord in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

